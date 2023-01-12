Denzel Washington‘s turn as Othello is making Broadway history.

Othello, starring Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, has become the top-grossing play in Broadway history, earning a whopping weekly gross of $2,818,297 in previews for eight performances. The revival has beat Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, who previously held the title with its $2,718,488 gross.

Othello is one of the most hotly pursued acts on Broadway, with an average ticket price reaching $338.09 as of last week. The average ticket price had been $361.90 the week prior. Premium prices for Othello tickets are as high as $897.

The fact that the show is only available for a limited time might also be driving up prices. The Kenny Leon-directed revival will only be available for theatergoers until June 8 at the Barrymore Theatre.

Washington stars as the title character, a Moorish general who is part of the Venetian gentry until the jealous Iago utilizes underlying racial tensions and political conspiracy to stoke fears about Othello’s character, leading him to ruin.

Written by William Shakespeare in 1604, Othello has become one of Shakespeare’s most popular tragedies.

