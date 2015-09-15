Blavity’s Shadow and Act has an exclusive clip from this week’s episode of the final season of Starz’s Hightown.

In the third episode of the season, which was directed by series star Monica Raymund, per network description: Amanda Shaw and Alan work to prep Ray as a witness in Frankie’s trial leading both men to explode at each other. Alan is furious that all his hard work to get Frankie depends upon Ray. Frankie keeps track of the power shifts in the prison yard. The whites are now dealing on Vernon’s turf because Osito can’t keep him supplied. At the same time, Osito has been surveilling Owen’s lame-ass network and has a plan to stay in the game. At the party, Sarah is killing it with Owen. He’s hooked and they head upstairs. A chance encounter with Janelle in the clinic gets Frankie thinking. Jackie asks around out on the street about the missing white girl Veronica and gets brought up short for not looking for the missing black girls. And now both Emma and Veronica are missing. Good work, Jackie!

The below clip sees new head honcho and fan favorite Osito (Estimond) getting some intel from inside the prison walls.

James Badge Dale, Riley Voelkel, Amaury Nolasco, Atkins Estimond and Dohn Norwood also star. The new episode drops Friday at midnight ET on the Starz app and Starz on-demand, with its linear airing at 9 p.m.

Watch the clip below: