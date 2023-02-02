Here’s the official description for the final season:

Fishery Service Agent Jackie Quiñones is off the wagon and off the force in the final season of Hightown, but that doesn’t stop her from careening into the dark underbelly of picture-perfect Cape Cod to save a missing woman and a murdered sex worker. Meanwhile, her former colleagues Ray Abruzzo and Alan Santille are focused on taking down drug syndicates, but despite their best efforts, the drugs keep flowing. This attracts Shane Frawley, a gangster from Boston looking to cut himself in on the Cape’s drug trade – and making an enemy of Osito while he’s at it. Alliances are made and old loyalties are questioned in this beautiful but corrupt place where nothing is as it seems.

The series also stars James Badge Dale, Riley Voelkel, Amaury Nolasco, Atkins Estimond and Dohn Norwood.

Imani Lewis, Mark Boone Junior, and Mike Pniewski are back in the final season in recurring roles, while guest stars include Ana Nogueira, Taja V. Simpson, Michael Drayer, Garret Dillahunt, and Jeanine Serralles.

Hightown was created and is executive produced by Rebecca Cutter. Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed from Jerry Bruckheimer Television, Ellen H. Schwartz, Gary Lennon, and Tim Walsh also executive produce. The series is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television for STARZ.