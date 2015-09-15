Hijack, the Apple TV+ thriller series starring Idris Elba, has been renewed for Season 2 at the streamer.

Executive produced by Elba, the series is created by George Kay and Jim Field Smith.

“Global audiences were on tenterhooks watching Idris’s riveting performance in ‘Hijack,’ and we’re thrilled to be working again with 60Forty and Idiotlamp on an equally compelling season two,” said Jay Hunt, creative director, Europe, Apple TV+, in a statement.

Elba added, “I was floored by the overwhelming audience response after season one. It’s top secret what new situation unfolds for Sam Nelson but I can assure you we will bring the high octane back!”

The season 1 official description was as follows:

Told in real-time, Hijack is a tense thriller that follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven-hour flight, and authorities on the ground scramble for answers. Elba will star as ‘Sam Nelson,’ an accomplished negotiator in the business world who needs to step up and use all his guile to try and save the lives of the passengers — but, his high-risk strategy could be his undoing. Panjabi will play the role of ‘Zahra Gahfoor,’ a counter-terrorism officer who is on the ground when the plane is hijacked and becomes part of the investigation.

Cast members from season 1 included Christine Adams, Max Beesley, Eve Myles, Neil Maskell, Jasper Britton, Harry Michell, Aimee Kelly, Mohamed Elsandel and Ben Miles.

The second season of Hijack will be executive produced by Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Tom Nash at 60Forty Films, alongside executive producers Kay and Field Smith’s Idiotlamp Productions. Field Smith is also lead director for the series.