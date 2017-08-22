The reboot of the teen slasher classic I Know What You Did Last Summer has found its cast.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline and Riverdale star Camila Mendes are in talks to lead the reboot of the original 1997 horror flick, which starred Sarah Michelle Gellar and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

Also in talks to join the reboot are Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers (upcoming star of the Jordan Peele-produced film Goat) and Jonah Hauer-King, who most notably played Prince Eric in Disney’s live action remake of The Little Mermaid.

Based on the 1973 novel of the same name from author Lois Duncan, the original I Know What You Did Last Summer followed a group of four friends (Gellar, Hewitt, Ryan Phillippe and Freddie Prinze Jr.) who are terrorized by a hook-wielding fisherman one year after hitting him with their car and attempting to cover it up. Penned by Scream screenwriter Kevin Williamson, the film was released in October 1997 and grossed $72 million at the box office.

The reboot will be directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Sam Lansky. Neal Moritz, who produced the original film, will also producing the reboot.

If you think that the film actually had a reboot a few years ago, it did! Prime Video had a short-lived series which ran for one season in 2021, starring Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore and Sebastian Amoruso.

The reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer is set for a tentative release date of July 18, 2025.