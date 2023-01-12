Ice Cube‘s production company Cube Vision is deepening its relationship with Paramount Global.

Paramount Global announced today that it and Cube Vision are expanding their partnership under a first look deal for television. Under the deal, Cube and Cube Vision COO Jeff Kwatinetz, who also serves as Ice Cube’s producing partner, will develop and executive produce broadcast, cable and streaming projects for Paramount.

The first announced project under the deal is an untitled scripted project in development at Showtime Studios “that explores the cutthroat world of Hollywood through the Black experience and the depths an explosive cast of characters go in pursuit of power and the price of fame.”

Cube Vision is already in deep business with Paramount Global through projects like the Big 3 basketball league games that air on CBS, VH1’s Hip Hop Squares, Cube’s voice acing role in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and music projects.

Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and CCO, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, said how Paramount Global excited to work with Ice Cube on more projects.

“Ice Cube is a bona fide powerhouse whose enduring impact on music, film, tv and sports resonates with generations of fans,” she said. “It’s a privilege to build on our relationship with Cube Vision and continue to bring his trailblazing storytelling to audiences around the world.”

“We are excited to expand on our successful partnership with Paramount through this unique television deal,” added Ice Cube and Kwatinetz. “This deal provides us with everything we need to bring amazing and authentic stories to television working with the best writers, showrunners, and television innovators in the entire business. We are thrilled to collaborate with Nina, Chris, and the rest of the All-Star Paramount Global team to build upon the great work we’ve done together.”