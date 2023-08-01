Blavity’s Shadow and Act has an exclusive preview of this week’s episode of Inspector Ellis on Acorn TV. The series is led by Sharon D. Clarke as Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) Ellis, “a tenacious cop who is parachuted into failing investigations.”

In the second episode of the season, “Callorwell,” Inspector Ellis and DS Harper “arrive in Callorwell to investigate the disappearance of Jenny Lawler, a local detective. ACC Leightonneeds Inspector Ellis on this case as the DCI of the station was recently suspended from duty after Jenny filed a sexual harassment claim against him. Jenny’s colleagues do not seem particularly worried about her disappearance, believing she left of her own free will – but Inspector Ellis smells that something is rotten within this force. And she is proven right when Jenny is found, murdered… while she was 14 weeks pregnant.”

What is ‘Inspector Ellis’ about?

Here’s the series’ official synopsis:

Each ninety-minute episode of the series sees DCI Ellis (Clarke), accompanied by her right-hand man Detective Sergeant (DS) Harper, played by Andrew Gower arrive at a different local police station, where she must win over the local detectives and immerse herself in the cases she’s come to solve. As a Black female cop, Inspector Ellis is used to being dismissed and overlooked, but remains focused on her work as a first-class murder detective, fueled by a determination for justice and a deep well of compassion for those who need it.

The new episode drops Monday on Acorn TV.

Watch the preview below: