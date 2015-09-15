Heartstopper is continuing at Netflix, but not as a series. The acclaimed and hit Netflix series will return to wrap up its run as a feature film.

Netflix announced the news on the third anniversary of the debut of the first season. The streamer states that the film “will conclude the story of Nick, Charlie and their friends, with the narrative based around the yet unreleased volume six of Alice Oseman’s graphic novels.”

Wash Westmoreland will be the director, with leads Kit Connor and Joe Locke executive producing. Filming will begin this summer.

So, this means Heartstopper ending, but it gets to conclude on its own terms in this new form for the final installment.

What will the ‘Heartstopper’ film be about?

Here’s the official synopsis for the Heartstopper film:

Nick and Charlie are inseparable, but with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, their friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Can first loves really last forever?

“I am completely overjoyed that we will get to tell the end of the Heartstopper story,” said creator and writer Alice Oseman. “I’m so grateful to everyone who has worked hard to make this possible and to the incredible fans of Heartstopper for your patience and passion. I cannot wait to bring this story to a magical conclusion.”

Which other cast members are returning?

No other cast members have been confirmed yet, other than Connor and Locke.

Oseman is the creator and writer, with Westmoreland directing. Based on the book series by Oseman, executive producers are Patrick Walters, Ian Canning, Emile Sherman, Oseman, Euros Lyn, Locke and Connor. See-Saw Films is the production company.