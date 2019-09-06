Issa Rae is considering taking a new route in the film industry as she becomes increasingly frustrated with Hollywood for repeatedly canceling Black shows. Speaking with Net-a-Porter, the award-winning writer, producer and actress said Hollywood’s disrespect for Black shows is causing her to consider taking the independent route.

“You’re seeing so many Black shows get canceled, you’re seeing so many executives — especially on the DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion] side — get canned. You’re seeing very clearly now that our stories are less of a priority,” Rae told Net-a-Porter. “It’s made me take more steps to try to be independent down the line if I have to.”