Lionsgate has released its plans for 2025 and beyond at CinemaCon, including a fifth John Wick film.

According to Variety, John Wick 5 is underway. Lionsgate announced that Keanu Reeves will be back as the dog-loving assassin.

Also, a new animated prequel film is on the way, alongside a film focusing on Donnie Yen’s John Wick: Chapter 4 character, Caine. Yen will direct the Caine-focused spinoff.

The upcoming projects are joining the franchise, which already includes the upcoming spinoff film Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas. That film comes to theaters on June 6.

John Wick: Chapter 4 starred Reeves and Yen alongside the late Lance Reddick, Shamier Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, John Leguizamo, Anjelica Huston, Rina Sawayama, Hiroyuki Sanada, Bill Skarsgård, Mako Sanjō, and singer-songwriter Lous and the Yakuza.

News of new ‘Hunger Games’ film

Other Lionsgate news includes the announcement of the film adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ latest Hunger Games book, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Billy Ray, the screenwriter who adapted the first film, is back to write the screenplay for Sunrise on the Reaping. While onstage at CinemaCon, director Francis Lawrence called Sunrise on the Reaping “probably my favorite” of the book and film series, adding that it’s an “epic story” with a “jaw-dropping twist,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This latest film will be set 24 years before the first Hunger Games, in which Haymitch Abernathy is participating in the 50th Hunger Games. Abernathy, who is played by Woody Harrelson in the first films, later goes on to become the mentor to Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence).

The original Hunger Games films also starred Lenny Kravitz and Amandla Stenberg.

‘Now You See Me 3’ gets official title, ‘Now You See Me 4’ confirmed to be in the works

Harrelson will also return in the next installment of the Now You See Me franchise. Lionsgate confirmed that the title of the third film is Now You See Me: Now You Don’t. Ruben Fleischer returns as director. At CinemaCon, the studio confirmed that a fourth film is already on the way.

Adam Fogelson, Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group Chair, told the CinemaCon audience how the studio is “so happy with the director’s cut” and that the team is “already developing the next chapter.”

“We can’t wait for audiences to discover what he’s done with the third film and he’s thrilled he’ll be making even more magic with us,” he said, according to Variety.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t will come to theaters on Nov. 14. Harrelson stars with Dave Franco, Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Morgan Freeman, Isla Fisher, and new cast members Rosamund Pike and Ariana Greenblatt.