The 2023 Sundance darling Magazine Dreams hit a screeching halt after its star, Jonathan Majors, became embroiled in domestic assault and harassment charges against his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

But, after a whole year of sitting on the shelf, Magazine Dreams is finally headed to major theaters.

Variety reports via Deadline that Briarcliff Entertainment, which is behind popular films such as the Donald Trump biopic The Apprentice and the David Oyelowo and Storm Reid supernatural thriller Don’t Let Go, has now acquired Magazine Dreams and is preparing for the film have a 2025 theatrical release.

The new distributor comes after Searchlight Pictures let the film go due to Majors’ charges and eventual conviction.

Briarcliff Entertainment released a statement about the acquisition, saying that the film, which was written and directed by Elijah Bynum about a bodybuilder who becomes obsessed with his dream of becoming iconic in his field, deserves to be seen by audiences.

When will ‘Magazine Dreams’ be released

The film is anticipated to have an “early 2025” release date, per the studio.

“Elijah’s film made a well-deserved splash in Sundance and Briarcliff is looking forward to takeing his story to the big screen across the country in early 2025,” said Briarcliff CEO Tom Ortenberg, according to Variety. “Jonathan Majors’ transcendent performance as Killian Maddox will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the most compelling and transformative roles in recent cinema history.”

“We are honored to bring this extraordinary work to theaters nationwide, inviting audiences to witness a story that will resonate long after the credits roll,” Ortenberg continued.