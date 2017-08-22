Audiences may have to wait a little while longer for Academy Award winner Jordan Peele’s next horror extravaganza.

According to The Wrap, Universal has pushed the famed auteur’s upcoming horror flick from its Christmas 2024 release date, in large part due to the actors’ and writers’ strikes. Peele’s untitled fourth film would mark his latest under the five-year deal that his production company, Monkeypaw, has at Universal.

Peele’s most recent film, Nope, grossed $172.3 million against a $68 million budget. Starring Keke Palmer, Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya and Steven Yeun, the film chronicles a pair of horse-wrangling siblings who attempt to capture video evidence of an unidentified flying object (UFO).

The Oscar-winning filmmaker made his splash in the film world in 2017 with his directorial debut Get Out. The film, which starred Kaluuya as a young Black man who makes a shocking discovery while visiting his white girlfriend’s family estate, grossed $255 million worldwide and earned four Oscar nominations. Peele was nominated for Best Director and ultimately took home the prize for Best Original Screenplay, while Kaluuya was nominated for Best Actor.

No new release date for Peele’s next horror offering has been announced as of yet.