A premiere date and trailer have been revealed for Jussie Smollett’s latest directorial effort, The Lost Holliday, which stars Smollett, Vivica A. Fox, Jabari Redd, Cynthia Bailey and more.

Directed by and starring Jussie Smollett, the film premiered earlier this year at the 2024 American Black Film Festival.

Here’s the official description:

Vivica A. Fox stars as Cassandra Marshall, who arrives in Los Angeles to plan the funeral of her estranged son, Damien Holliday.. Upon her arrival, Cassandra discovers that the funeral arrangements are already being handled by her son’s husband, Jason Holliday (Jussie Smollett) – a man and a marriage she knew nothing about. Through Jason, their adopted daughter Arielle, Jason’s sister Cheyenne, and best friend Duck, , Cassandra learns more about her son in death than she ever did in his life.

Photo: SuperMassive/MegaMind/Monami Entertainment

Marquise Vilsón, Brittany S. Hall, Miriam A. Hyman, Londyn Carter, Memphis Cade, Corey Knott, Alex “ADIV” Duncan IV, Betty Coleman, Bella Bahhs, Gina Belafonte and Leslie D. Baker also star.

Smollett wrote the script with Jerrell Chesney. Producers are Smollett, Mona Scott-Young, Tressa Azarel Smallwood.

Fox executive produces The Lost Holliday alongside Tom Wilson, Janet Smollett, Joe “Jody” Williams, Eddie Mac, Stephanie R. Gayle, James Earl Hardy, Jerrell Chesney, Michael Lang, Anthony Smallwood and Sheila Legette.

The Lost Holliday premieres in select AMC Theatres locations on Sept. 27.

Watch the trailer below: