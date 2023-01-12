The death of All American actor and famed soap opera star Kamar de los Reyes rocked fans on Christmas Eve.

Nkechi Okoro Carroll, the executive producer and showrunner for the CW series, shared her thoughts on the life of de los Reyes and his impact on the industry. She also gave condolences to de los Reyes’ wife and actress Sherri Saum and their sons Caylen, Michael and John, his mother and father Matilde and Walfredo and de los Reyes’ siblings Daniel, Walfredo Jr., Lily and Ilde.

Speaking exclusively to Deadline, Carroll said, “We are absolutely devasted at the loss of Kamar. He was such a beloved member of our All American family. He brought so much love, light and joy to the set every day, even during his final days.”

“We are so grateful for every moment he spent with us,” she continued. “Our hearts and sincere condolences are with Sherri, Caylen, Michael, John and the rest of Kamar’s family. Thank you for sharing him so generously with us and with the rest of the world. He was truly a gift. One we will cherish forever.”

De los Reyes died after a brief battle with cancer at the age of 56. Deadline reports that he had been filming for All American’s upcoming sixth season until his death. He is also set for posthumous appearances in Hulu’s upcoming Washington Black series starring Sterling K. Brown and Marvel’s Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again.

Of course, De los Reyes is most known for his long-running role as Antonio Vega on the iconic ABC soap opera, One Life to Live. He played the role on and off from 1995 to 2009. He leaves behind three children and his wife, The Fosters and Locke and Key actress Sherri Saum. The two met during their One Life to Live days, as she played Keri Reynolds on the soap from 2001-2003.