While fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta wait in limbo on casting confirmations for Season 16, apparently, the current peach holders are also uncertain of their future on the show.

After the last few seasons were considered to be lackluster, producers and casting agents are reportedly looking to do a reboot, similar to what Bravo fans saw with Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York. While a complete overhaul isn’t expected, it’s unclear which OGs of the franchise will keep their seat at the table. And longstanding cast member Kandi Burruss recently revealed that she’s over playing the wait game.

“They still haven’t told everybody who they’re bringing back,” the Bedroom Kandi founder said in a recent livestream clip captured by The Neighborhood Talk. “They’re being real…[they’re] tripping! People got lives around here. We gotta make plans for other things,” she added. Burruss is always booked and busy. In addition to being the longest-running RHOA full-time cast member, she’s on several television shows, producing Broadway plays and several television films, touring with Xscape, running her Atlanta eateries and other businesses, and being a wife and mother of four.

This isn’t the first time she’s spoken on the potential show revamp. But in the past, she hasn’t seemed as anxious.

“They haven’t told me anything, but if you’re asking me to guess, I think there’s truth to both,” she said at Variety’s Women of Reality TV Dinner presented by DirecTV last fall, as Bossip reported. “I do believe that some old—I don’t want to say old—but previous cast members will be back. I don’t know how many, but I do think at least one. I do think that we will see someone new. I definitely feel like they are switching it up. I cannot say who they are bringing back from the current cast.”