Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker have been set to produce the upcoming production of Othello on Broadway, starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal.

The news was announced Wednesday by producer Brian Anthony Moreland. Othello will be directed by Kenny Leon. Molly Osborne also stars Desdemona.

Burruss and Tucker previously collaborated with Moreland on recent Broadway productions, the Tony Award-nominated revival of The Piano Lesson and Thoughts of a Colored Man.

Several co-producers have also boarded the project, many of whom are prior Moreland collaborators: Devale Ellis, Adam Zotovich, Richard Batchelder, Ken Davenport, Lassen D’Arrigo, Score 3 Partners, Lu-Shawn M. Thompson, Lamar Richardson, Cohen-Willman Productions, 11:11 Experience, 42nd.club, Hunter Arnold, Craig Balsam, Slater Bernon Butterfield, Goehring Turchin Alperson, Great Shakes Productions, Branden Grimmett, Marguerite Steed Hoffman, Christen James, The John Gore Organization, Willette & Manny Klausner, Scott H. Mauro, Stephanie P. McClelland, Carl Moellenberg, Renard McGill, Dan Stone, Cynthia Stroum, The Araca Group, Daryl Roth, Tom Tuft, Lloyd Tichio Productions, and The Shubert Organization.

This production will be the first time that Othello has been on Broadway in over 40 years.

Here’s the official description:

This spring, experience Shakespeare’s epic tale like never before. Tony and Academy Award winner Denzel Washington stars as ‘Othello,’ the noble Moor of Venice and commanding warrior-general. Opposite him, Tony and Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal portrays ‘Iago,’ the ambitious lieutenant and masterful manipulator. Spurned for promotion, Iago’s relentless quest for vengeance against Othello and his wife, Desdemona (portrayed by Molly Osborne), plunges them into a shocking web of deception and betrayal.

Othello will play a strictly limited 15-week engagement next spring at a Shubert Organization theater that will be annnounced at a later date. The creative team includes: Derek McLane (scenic design), Dede Ayite (costume design), Natasha Katz (lighting design), Justin Ellington (sound design), Mia Neal (hair and wig design), Claire Warden (intimacy director), Narda E. Alcorn (production stage manager), ARC / Duncan Stewart, CSA & Jarrett Reiche (casting director), Iona Alfonso (associate director), Dawn-Elin Fraser (voice coach) and James Shapiro (Shakespeare consultant). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as general managers with production management by Neil Mazzella/Hudson Theatricals.