Country music star Kane Brown is taking his talents to the screen as Taylor Lautner’s right-hand man in a new romantic comedy, The Token Groomsman.

According to Deadline, this is a feature film debut for the multi-platinum-selling country music singer. Natalie Simpkins will direct The Token Groomsman.

What is the film about?

An indie film, The Token Groosman, per the outlet, “follows the career-focused Scott (Lautner), who has hit rock bottom at work when he finds himself invited to be a groomsman at an elite, luxury, destination wedding. The only problem is he doesn’t remember who the groom is! Enticed by the rich and powerful, and hoping to make some new business connections, Scott jets off to Italy, planning to blend in and quickly cash out. But when sparks unexpectedly fly with the groom’s sister Mia, Scott has to decide between ‘closing the deal’ for money or for love.”

Brown will take on the role of Neil, Scott’s best friend and sounding board, as he stumbles through a very chaotic weekend.

“We knew we needed bold, lovable personalities to match the heart and humor of this story,” said Simpkins of the decision to cast Brown for the project, per Deadline. “Kane brings something so unique. He has a rare mix of vulnerability and magnetism that’s incredibly compelling.”

Kane Brown’s success in country music

Born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, but raised between rural northwest Georgia and the Chattanooga area, Brown’s foray into the music industry came by way of his self-titled, 2x Platinum debut album that also ushered him into making history as the first artist ever to lead all five of Billboard’s main country charts at once. He also earned two of the most-streamed country songs of all time with “What If (featuring Lauren Alaina)” and “Heaven.”

What was Kane Brown’s first acting credit?

Although The Token Groomsman is Brown’s feature film debut, his first acting gig came by way of the 2023 episode of CBS’s Fire Country that he appeared in.

“As soon as Kane stepped onto set it felt like he had been a part of the Fire Country family from the beginning,” said series star and co-creator Max Thieriot in a statement at the time. “I was really blown away by how natural and honest he is in each scene. To top it off he’s just a wonderful person – kind, excited to learn and fun to be around… dude is the real deal!”