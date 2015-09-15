Keith Powers is among the actors joining Forest Whitaker and Power Book III: Raising Kanan star Grantham Coleman in the upcoming series, Emperor of Ocean Park, just as MGM+ has dropped the trailer.

From John Wells and Sherman Payne, the series is set to premiere with its first episode July 14 on MGM+, formerly known as Epix. New episodes air airing each Sunday through Sept. 15.

Led by Whitaker and Coleman, the series also stars Tiffany Mack, Paulina Lule and more.

Powers has been added as a guest star, and others set to guest star include Kelli Simpkins, Keith Kupferer and Deanna Reed-Foster.

Here’s the official description:

Emperor of Ocean Park is set in the worlds of politics, elite academia, and the beaches of Martha’s Vineyard. It follows Talcott Garland (Coleman), an esteemed law professor whose quiet life is shattered when his father, Judge Oliver Garland, dies of an apparent heart attack. The nature of the judge’s death is questioned by Tal’s sister, Mariah, a former journalist and inveterate conspiracy theorist, who believes that the judge, a failed Black nominee to the Supreme Court, met with foul play.



Powers will play Lionel ‘Nasty Nel’ Eldridge. “Aan ex-NBA star, Lionel is not your typical law student,” the character description reads. “He’s five years older and a foot taller. Lionel is a dedicated student who looks up to Tal for mentorship and advice.”

Emperor of Ocean Park is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with Wells, Erin Jontow, and Shukree Tilghman serving as executive producers alongside Payne.

Watch the trailer: