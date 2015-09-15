Kelvin Harrison Jr. has joined the ensemble cast of the upcoming The Hunger Games prequel, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, and he will play a key character.

Harrison will take on the role of Beetee, the role that Jeffrey Wright played in The Hunger Games original film franchise, beginning with The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. The character is the champion of the 34th Hunger Games and father of Ampert Latier, a tribute in the 50th Hunger Games.

Who else is starring in ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’?

Previously cast stars include Joseph Zada as Abernathy, Whitney Peak as Baird and McKenna Grace will play Mayslie. Jesse Plemons will also star, Glenn Close is rumored to be circling a role.

Francis Lawrence is the director and the script is from Billy Ray. Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson are producing for Color Force. Cameron MacConomy is executive producing.

What is ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ set to be about?

As we previously reported, the film is based dystopian YA novel by Suzanne Collins of the same name, which was released on March 18. Viewers will return to Panem, the fictional state The Hunger Games tales are set, this time 24 years before the events of the first movie. Kicking off at the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, a teenage Abernathy— who, at the time, is just a smart young man from District 12— is chosen for the famous games but must compete against double the amount of tributes.

When does the film hit theaters?

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be released in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.