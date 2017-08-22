Paramount+ has announced that Jodie Turner-Smith will star alongside Jeffrey Wright and Michael Fassbender in the espionage political thriller The Agency as a series regular.

Here’s the official description:

The all-new political thriller follows Martian (Fassbender), a covert CIA agent, ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites. His career, his real identity and his mission are pitted against his heart; hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage.

Turner-Smith will play Sami Zahir, a professor of social anthropology who has a history with Martian.

“Jodie Turner-Smith is a force who captivates audiences with her raw emotional power,” said Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks. “We are thrilled she is joining this extraordinary cast for The Agency alongside Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright and Richard Gere.”

The Agency is an iteration of the French drama Le Bureau des Légendes (known as The Bureau internationally).

The Agency will be executive produced by Keith Cox and Nina L. Diaz of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin and Bob Yari of 101 Studios, George Clooney and Grant Heslov for Smokehouse Pictures, Alex Berger for TOP-The Originals Productions, Ashley Stern and Pascal Breton for Federation Studios/Federation Entertainment of America, and Fassbender.

The Agency will debut on demand and on streaming via Paramount+ with Showtime plan, before making its on-air debut.

Turner-Smith, most known for her role in the film Queen and Slim, can currently be seen in Disney+’s Star Wars: The Acolyte.