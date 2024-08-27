If you are a fan of comedy, then you’re likely familiar with the work of Kevin Hart. The actor, known for his timeless jokes, has built a fan base with the humor he brings to each project. Raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Hart got his start in comedy clubs, winning several stand-up competitions before making it big. He gained national recognition when he was cast in a recurring role on the TV series Undeclared in 2001. The show only received one season, though Hart’s career still skyrocketed once it ended. The following year, he starred in Paper Soldiers, followed by Scary Movie 3 in 2003, and the beloved, Soul Plane in 2004. These are just a handful of Hart’s films, only scratching the surface of his impressive catalog.

While Hart has become a full-fledged movie star, the 45-year-old has not strayed far from his onstage roots. He continues to tour the world, though with an estimated $450 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Hart is certainly in a position to retire. Thankfully for supporters, he doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. Let’s look closer at his impressive career and how he has assembled his empire.

Iconic Stand-Up Specials

Hart positioned himself as one of the greatest comedians of all time with the release of his first stand-up special, 2009’s I’m a Grown Little Man. He famously poked fun at his children, family friends, and even his parents, specifically his father, Henry Witherspoon. Hart has long used his performances to open up about his childhood, and Witherspoon’s past addiction issues were not off-limits. Hart used the subject to relate to his audiences in a transparent yet hilarious way, turning his life into jokes.

Seriously Funny arrived the following year and was distributed by Netflix, helping solidify his relationship with the streamer. Hart’s 2011 Laugh at My Pain was the first to be released in theaters, bringing in over $7 million at the box office with only a budget of $750,000. In 2013, he introduced its follow-up, Let Me Explain, which earned over $32 million at the box office with a budget of just over $2 million. Three years later, the next standup, What Now, also brought in significant numbers, with almost $24 million at the box office and a budget of $9.9 million. Another Netflix release was his 2019 show, Irresponsible, which discussed his marital infidelity and past mistakes, once again staying true to his brutally honest approach. The following year, he released Zero F**ks Given, also on Netflix, and the most recent, Reality Check, a Peacock exclusive.

Brand Deals and Endorsements

Hart’s specials on Netflix and Peacock are just the tip of the iceberg of his relationship with these companies. In 2020, Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Network partnered with Peacock for a multi-year deal that included the distribution of his interview series, Hart to Hart. In 2021, Hart scored big once again when his HartBeat Productions inked a four-film deal with Netflix to produce four projects exclusively for the app. While the specifics of how much he was paid are unclear, similar Netflix contracts have been estimated to be worth around $100 million.

Hart has also inked endorsements with other major corporations, serving as a spokesperson for Fabletics, Draftkings, Chase, and SiriusXM, to name a few. He has appeared in marketing materials and commercials for these brands, helping to increase their reach. With so much success within the entertainment industry, it’s no surprise that Hart remains one of the most adored in his field.