Kid Cudi is canceling his upcoming Insano World Tour after sustaining an ankle injury at Coachella over the weekend. The rapper went to X on April 24 to tell fans that his broken ankle would take time to heal, forcing him to reschedule his tour, which was set to kick off in July, according to Rolling Stone.
“Guys, so, I have a broken calcaneus,” Kid Cudi wrote on X. “I’m headed to surgery now and there’s gonna be a long recovery time. We have to cancel the tour so I can focus on getting better to be out there in top shape to rage with you all. There’s just no way I can bounce back in time to give 100%. The injury is much more serious than I thought.”
The 40-year-old assured fans that they’ll be refunded. He also said new tour dates will be announced soon.
“I can’t wait to get back out there with you guys and turn up how we do,” Cudi wrote. “I’m so sorry fam and I love you all so much, thanks for the endless love and support. Im really disappointed as I’m sure you guys are too, but I will be back. Thats a promise. Im ok, just a lil soreness, but I’m in good spirits.”
Hello there ✌🏾🥹 pic.twitter.com/7JpaGR8Kpq
— The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) April 22, 2024
A day after the injury, Kid Cudi updated his fans about his injury via a video clip, saying.
“This is what happens when a 40-year-old man tries to prance around off stage like he’s 26, like he used to do back in the day,” he said at the time. “I learned a valuable lesson: no more prancing around, jumping off stages.”
He also assured his fans that he’ll bounce back.
“I don’t wanna let you guys down,” he said. “Not canceling anything just yet. Just gonna wait and see how things go.”
According to Rolling Stone, Cudi injured his ankle when he jumped off the stage during his performance at Coachella. Cudi expects to trek across North America and Europe when his tour kicks off at a later date.