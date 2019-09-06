Kid Cudi is canceling his upcoming Insano World Tour after sustaining an ankle injury at Coachella over the weekend. The rapper went to X on April 24 to tell fans that his broken ankle would take time to heal, forcing him to reschedule his tour, which was set to kick off in July, according to Rolling Stone.

“Guys, so, I have a broken calcaneus,” Kid Cudi wrote on X. “I’m headed to surgery now and there’s gonna be a long recovery time. We have to cancel the tour so I can focus on getting better to be out there in top shape to rage with you all. There’s just no way I can bounce back in time to give 100%. The injury is much more serious than I thought.”