IMDb has announced that an IMDb ‘Fan Favorite’ STARmeter Award has been presented to Kingsley Ben-Adir, star of Bob Marley: One Love— Blavity’s Shadow and Act can exclusively report.

Per IMDb, the IMDb STARmeter Awards “recognize the stars who are fan favorites on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart, which is determined by the page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.”

Ben-Adir stars as Bob Marley in Paramount’s new film, Bob Marley: One Love, which hits theaters tomorrow. He also recently appeared as Ken in Warner Bros.’ Barbie, as Gravik in Disney+’s Secret Invasion, and as Malcolm X in Regina King’s One Night in Miami.

The actor trended in the top 100 on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart for multiple weeks in 2023. Previous IMDb STARmeter Award recipients include Ayo Edebiri, Ashley Park, Melissa Barrera, Simu Liu, Simone Ashley and Mindy Kaling.

“If you have an IMDb Page, you feel like a proper actor,” Ben-Adir said when reflecting on his first IMDb credit, which was for World War Z.

On his upcoming film, he told IMDb, “The most important thing for me was understanding Bob’s relationship to music. It was spending time with the surviving band members, who shared a lot of really personal stories about their experiences of being with Bob.”

For this month, IMDb is celebrating Black actors, directors, producers and writers with exclusive videos and galleries, with features including A Salute to Black Directors, A Celebration of Black Superheroes and “Black Hollywood Stars to Watch in 2024.