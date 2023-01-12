Included in the bevy of announcements made by Netflix on Wednesday and Thursday included the first images from the third Knives Out film.

Daniel Craig is back for the next Knives Out chapter, along with a new ensemble.

The upcoming Knives Out film, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, stars Craig as detective Benoit Blanc in what is described as “his most dangerous case yet.”

Written and directed by Rian Johnson, the film also stars Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Kerry Washington, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack and Thomas Haden Church.

The story is being kept close to the chest, but Johnson did write on X that the film continues exploring his love of murder mysteries.

“I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is,” he wrote, according to Netflix Tudum. “There’s a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies.”

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery comes to Netflix this fall.

Check out the new photos: