Lana Condor and Ross Butler are bringing rom-com fans a new couple to swoon over in the Tubi original movie Worth the Wait.

Blavity/Shadow and Act’s Managing Editor, Trey Mangum, spoke with Condor and Butler about the film—especially how it felt to portray love interests after previously working together in a very different dynamic.

As Condor explained, the two previously starred in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise, but their characters weren’t romantically involved. This time, things are different.

“Ross and I have known each other forever. We did those movies, we did To All the Boys together in a very different capacity. We were not romantic with each other whatsoever in those films,” she said. “But Ross and I have always gotten along very well, and we… have a very similar sense of humor, and we have great banter with each other. So when I was stepping into this role, I was just so desperate to have it be Ross, because I had always kind of known, like even since To All the Boys, I’d always hoped that I would get the opportunity to work with [him] in this capacity because I really thought that we would kill it.”

Lana Condor on kissing your best friend on camera

Even though their chemistry clicked on screen, Condor admitted there was still one unavoidable moment of awkwardness.

“The first day, when we had to kiss each other. Honestly, I’m glad it was, ’cause [we] just got it outta the way and it was fine. But it was definitely a little bit of like, ‘Okay, we’re doing this.’ But it was a joy to work with Ross, so I would do it again in a heartbeat for sure,” she said.

Ross Butler on leading a rom-com without leaning into stereotypes

Butler also highlighted how rare it is for Asian American actors to lead romantic comedies that don’t rely on stereotypes or lean into heavy narratives.

“One, Asian actors, Asian American actors [have] such a broad spectrum of emotions here from super bubbly to dramatic, and we get to showcase that. But the second, and what’s most important to me is that… [our characters] aren’t intrinsically Asian,” he said. “This isn’t an Asian story—we’re not like, kung fu masters or like monks or whatever. We are just Asian.”

“It’s just showing us as humans, living our life,” added Condor.

Worth the Wait is now streaming on Tubi.