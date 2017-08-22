The cast for Bernard Rose’s Lear Rex, a film adaptation of William Shakespeare’s King Lear, has been revealed

Joining Al Pacino and Jessica Chastain in the film are Ariana DeBose, Rachel Brosnahan, Peter Dinklage, LaKeith Stanfield, Chris Messina, Ted Levine, Danny Huston, Matthew Jacobs, Rhys Coiro and Stephen Dorff.

Deadline broke the news of the casting announcement. Principal photography begins on Aug. 12.

Here’s the official description:

In Lear Rex, an aging King Lear (Pacino) divides his land among his three daughters to prevent future conflict. But he rejects the young daughter who loves him and places his trust in her malevolent sisters, who strip him of his power and condemn him to a wretched wasteland of horror and insanity. Chastain is set to play Goneril, DeBose will star as Cordelia, Brosnahan as Regan, Dinklage as the Fool, Huston as Albany, Messina as Cornwall, Stanfield as Edmund, Levine as Kent, Jacobs as Gloucester, Coiro as Oswald and Dorff as Poor Tom.

“It is enormously exciting to get the opportunity to work with this extraordinary cast that Al, Barry and Sharon have put together to tackle this radical, but accessible adaptation of Shakespeare’s greatest play,” Rose said in a statement, per Deadline.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate with Bernard Rose. His artistic vision, combined with a talented ensemble cast of players led by Al Pacino, promises to take us on a remarkable and unforgettable cinematic experience. We are merging the worlds of Shakespeare and Hollywood.,” Navidi said. “This marks the commencement of an exciting new chapter, one that Al has poured his heart and soul into. It is a privilege for me to join forces with my dear friend once more, and to contribute to his enduring legacy.”