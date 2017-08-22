LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s The SpringHill Company is teaming up with the History Channel for three new documentaries.

One of them is Triumph: Jesse Owens and the Berlin Olympics (working title). Narrated by award-winning actor Don Cheadle and directed by Andre Gaines, the two-hour documentary will showcase Jesse Owens’ historic triumph over Nazi Germany during the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

“LeBron and The SpringHill Company have been steadfast creative partners with The History Channel and we are excited to team up with them again to expand our storytelling footprint,” said Eli Lehrer, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming for The History Channel. “Together, we are committed to shining a light on diverse narratives that broaden our view of the world, enrich our knowledge of society, and cultivate a new generation of history lovers. Jesse Owens is the perfect sports legend to highlight next in our partnership.”

Here’s the official description:

The setting is the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin, Germany, which is overpowered by the politically charged backdrop of swastikas, racial discrimination, and goose-stepping storm troopers. Three years before the start of WWII, African American track and field athlete Jesse Owens took the world stage and launched into international fame by making Olympic history after winning four gold medals in the 100-meter dash, long jump, 200-meter dash and 4×100-meter dash. This feat made him arguably one of the greatest and most impactful athletes of all time. “Triumph: Jesse Owens and the Berlin Olympics” (w.t.) will explore the dramatic tale of Owen’s athletic dedication, perseverance, and triumph over Hitler’s Aryan supremacy agenda. The documentary will also feature archival footage, smartly executed animation and first-hand interviews from family members, journalists, historians, and reputable athletes including former track and field athlete Carl Lewis, American sprinters Noah Lyles, Erriyon Knighton,and Christian Coleman, and Owen’s daughters Marlene and Beverly Owens,among others.

The SpringHill Company has also commissioned a documentary on legendary Olympian Jim Thorpe.

Directed by Chris Eyre, the project will showcase the life and legacy of the United States’ first Native American Olympic gold medalist whose athletic prowess across baseball, football and basketball made him one of the greatest athletes of all-time.

Details of the third project are not known yet.