Lewis Hamilton is one of the most successful drivers in the history of Formula One racing. Thankfully, due to the increasing popularity of the sport, he’s now a household name. He’s won seven world championships and set incredible records. He’s also been a strong representation of diversity, as he was often the only Black driver in Formula One.

As more people focus on the fast-paced sport ahead of F1: The Movie, there’s mounting curiosity around the money tied to it. So what does life look like for the most famous driver in the sport? What luxuries and privileges does being a top Formula One racer provide? Looking at Lewis Hamilton’s net worth can offer some great insight.

Who is Lewis Hamilton?

Sir Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton is a Formula One driver who currently races for Ferrari. He previously spent 12 years representing Mercedes. According to Formula1.com, his seven Formula One World Drivers’ Championship titles tie him with Michael Schumacher for the most ever. His first title was a historic event as he was both the youngest-ever and the first Black winner.

“I had a lot of racism growing up where I grew up,” Hamilton told Complex in 2016. “Bullied at school. It definitely encouraged me. It’s like battle wounds – you come out the other side and it just makes you tougher. My dad always said, ‘Do your talking on the track,’ so from day one, I always did my talking on the track. ‘Let your results speak louder than anything you have to say. You don’t have to say anything to these people.'”

Hamilton was raised in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, and started his racing career when he was only eight years old. His father supported his interests by buying his first go-kart and being his first mechanic and manager. Eventually, Hamilton caught the eye of Ron Dennis, boss of the McLaren Mercedes Formula One team. He would later join the team’s youth academy and make his Formula One debut in 2007.

To date, Hamilton is still among the best drivers in Formula One and has broken numerous records. Some of the many records to his name include the most career points, most podium finishes and most career wins.

Does the Grand Prix champion own a private jet?

Lewis Hamilton famously purchased his candy red private jet for £25m in 2013, according to The Sun. It was specifically a Bombardier Challenger 605 and was regularly featured in his social media posts for years. The jet fit Hamilton’s globetrotting lifestyle when he was at the peak of his powers. It came with a top speed of more than 500 miles per hour and a capacity of 19 passengers. Hamilton also made sure it was recognizable with a registration comprised of his initials, G-LCDH, according to SlashGear.

Despite the luxury of the 40-year-old’s jet, he made the decision to sell it sometime in 2019 due to maintenance costs. Hamilton also credited the decision to sell the jet to his growing interest in sustainability efforts. “Recently I’ve been making many changes in my life to reduce my impact on the environment,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.

“The first step in this journey was to understand my personal impact on the planet so I could make changes to improve it. Since then, I have offset my carbon footprint from my Formula 1 career dating back to 2007, I have reduced travel where possible, I have gone plant-based and outside of the track, I try to use electric cars wherever possible.”

Hamilton also had his fair share of controversy surrounding his private jet. For example, he was accused of not paying appropriate taxes when it was imported to the Isle of Man. He also allegedly got angry with the pilot for using the bathroom on board, as reported by The Mirror.

Where does Lewis Hamilton have homes?

With the trophies and private jets, it should be no surprise that Hamilton is the owner of many properties. The racer’s primary home is found in Monaco, a major landmark in the world of Formula One. There aren’t many details available about the private getaway, but Express reports that it is likely located in the Fontvielle district of Monte Carlo.

“I never could have even dreamed of owning a home like the one I do now,” he wrote in a 2020 post. “And to own a home that I love so much, get to create so many wonderful memories, brings me more happiness than I ever thought I could deserve.”

Reports claim Hamilton also owns properties in Italy, Switzerland, London and New York City. His former primary residence was in his native England, Kensington, West London, to be precise. The Richest reports that the four-story mansion includes six bedrooms, a 200-foot garden, a summer house and four reception halls for hosting. Architectural Digest notes that Hamilton would eventually move on from the UK to find more privacy in a luxury apartment overlooking Lake Geneva.

“It was a tough decision,” the star racer told the BBC about leaving his home country. “But I’ll meet new people, new faces, and I do have a few friends there, and my family and friends from home will be able to come and visit me.”

His real estate portfolio expands to the U.S.

As far as the United States is concerned, Hamilton has bought and sold multiple expensive properties in New York City, including a $43.9 million Tribeca penthouse. This property is in a “celebrity-friendly” building and includes multiple floors connected by a wooden staircase, five bathrooms and an entertainment room fully enclosed in glass, according to Architectural Digest. The British icon went on to sell this property in 2021. He then bought another luxury apartment in the area for $40.7 million.

Lastly, the home Hamilton hopes to retire in is actually located in Colorado. “In my winter, I go to the mountains [in Colorado], which I really see as my main home, because it’s a house and it’s full of love and memories from people, the family that come every winter,” he told the BBC in 2020.

What is Lewis Hamilton’s net worth?

Lewis Hamilton’s record-breaking performances on the race track are often matched with record-breaking contracts. Forbes listed Hamilton as one of the top 50 highest-earning athletes in the world, with a total earnings of $80 million, $60 million of which came from his new contract with Ferrari.

$20 million of his income this past year came from his sponsorships and business deals, which include minority ownership of the Denver Broncos, producing the Brad Pitt-led F1 and launching his own alcohol-free brand of tequila, Almave, in 2023.

Hamilton also reportedly received a salary of $1 million to appear in Netflix’s Drive to Survive docuseries. With all of his investments, properties, and contracts, Celebrity Net Worth lists Hamilton’s net worth at $450 million.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Ferrari paying Lewis Hamilton?

Reports claim that Ferrari lured Hamilton away from Mercedes by offering him a base salary of £60 million with room for bonuses based on his performance. There are also rumors that Ferrari agreed to support his nonprofit organization, Mission 44.

Who is the richest driver in F1?

Lewis Hamilton is the richest driver in F1 when considering his salary, bonuses, sponsorships and outside businesses.