“I think that we get to be co-creators with God, with the universe, and how our life manifests,” Levi told Blavity’s Shadow and Act ahead of the film’s premiere. “I think that there’s things that are outside of our control, but there’s a lot of stuff that’s within our control. And I think most of that comes down to how do we react to situations in our lives. Harold, though he definitely gets defeated and sad toward the end of the movie, because he finds out that the narrator has passed, and he doesn’t know what to do with that, he starts losing faith in himself, but then realizing through the help of his friends, he can believe in himself and he can react to that situation and be more positive about what’s going on. And in that, optimism wins the day against Gary the Librarian, who’s trying to steal his power and take over the world.”