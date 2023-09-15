He continued, “I remember that was one of the things I used to do with my mom. [We’d] actually, go to the Art Institute [of] Chicago and that was a thing. I think it’s why I got emotional watching this movie. It just made me remember innocent times and I grew up in the ’90s when everything was going on. I remember when Dantrell [Davis] was killed. I remember all of that and I do remember that it was almost like before that it was a little more calm. My summers felt like the summer–you know, the block parties, somebody opening up the fire hydrant and everybody getting wet…we didn’t even know we were poor. We went to the candy lady’s house, we got our snowballs, it was just a different time. And then when that happened, summers changed because our parents were a little more worried, and everybody was a little more scared. Everything changed. Friends started joining gangs and that was the reality of it.”