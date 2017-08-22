Paramount+ has renewed the Taylor Sheridan-created series, Lioness, for a second season.

Starring and executive produced by Zoe Saldaña, the series (previously titled Special Ops: Lioness) will also sees the return of Laysla De Oliveira, Emmy nominee Michael Kelly and Oscar winners Morgan Freeman and Nicole Kidman, who also executive produces.

Inspired by an actual U.S. Military program, Lioness follows the life of Joe (Saldaña) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA’s spear in the war on terror.

“Our Paramount+ audience resoundingly has joined forces in support of Lioness‘ gripping, global story and the powerhouse performances from Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira and Nicole Kidman,” said Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Programming, Paramount+. “We cannot wait to see more of the heart-stopping suspense and action that Taylor Sheridan and the incredibly talented team deliver in its second season.”

Aside from Saldana, Lioness also stars Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton and Hannah Love Lanier. Saldana and Kidman executive produce the series alongside Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, David Lemanowicz, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman and Keith Cox.

“Lioness captivated audiences around the world as one of the most-watched global series premieres on Paramount+ last year,” said Chris McCarthy, Office of the CEO, Paramount Global and President & CEO, SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios. “Driven by Taylor Sheridan’s masterful storytelling and Nicole Kidman’s and Zoe Saldaña’s remarkable performances, season two promises to immerse audiences in yet another riveting, adrenaline-fueled journey.”

Lioness is a part of Yellowstone creator Sheridan’s expansive footprint at the streamer, which also includes Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown, Landman, 1923, Lawmen: Bass Reeves and 1883.