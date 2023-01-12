Cole Sprouse and Kathryn Newton are bringing high school love stories a new, deadly twist with Lisa Frankenstein.

The two stars of the Diablo Cody-written film talked to Trey Mangum, Blavity/Shadow and Act’s Managing Editor, to talk about how they approached their characters. Newton, who plays Lisa, said that it was “overwhelming” at first to play such a character.

“I had an idea of who the character was and working with Cole brought a lot to light,” she said. “You’re reading the script, [and] The Creature seems like the loud one even though he doesn’t speak…He kind of instigates the need to kill people. Lisa becomes a monster trying to help a friend, and she just needs a friend.”

Sprouse, who plays The Creature, said that he approached his character from the position of how he could change the rules on his acting style.

“I didn’t think I could do it easily but I think that was the part that was exciting to me,” he said regarding playing the character. “I had just done a podcast, a scripted serial called Borrasca which had nothing physical, was just voice, and then I was on Riverdale which was a lot, a lot, a lot of dialogue all the time. So this seemed like a fun way to throw all of that out and be like, what can we keep just physically?”

He also added that he loved working with Newton, Cody and director Zelda Williams, saying, “…I felt taken care of, so I wasn’t scared.”

Watch the full interview below. Lisa Frankenstein is now in theaters.