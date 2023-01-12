Felicia Pride’s new film, Look Back At It, sees “One Margarita” and A Black Lady Sketch Show star Angel Laketa Moore’s character get back into the dating game.

The film, which Blavity’s Shadow and Act has the exclusive premiere of, also stars Natalie Carter, Hadiyah Robinson and Nysa Morris. Moore plays as a single mother who is trying to “get her groove back” with the help of her teenage daughter. The film is based loosely on the women in Pride’s family and also serves as a proof of concept for her feature directorial debut.

“The most important women in my life are my mother, sister and my niece,” Prde said in a statement. “Individually, they are complex, giving and complicated. Together, they love hard, and sometimes, messily. And they’re a hoot. Look Bat At It is loosely based on them.”

“This film is also inspired by other women in my family who dream, get by and love hard–only to hardly see themselves portrayed in their nuanced glory on screen. I hope Look Back At It helps change that. It’s a film that showcases loving intergenerational relationships, motherhood and women rediscovering their power: emotionally, socially and sexually.”

Produced by Pride through her independent media production company Honey Chile, the film is filmed on location in Baltimore, with much of the cast and crew hailing from Baltimore, including Moore and Pride. The film premiered at the 2023 Pan African Film Festival and earned several awards and nominations from the BlackStar Film Festival, Plan A: Black Women on the Rise Film Festival, Black Women Film Network’s Short Competition, the Micheaux Film Festival, the Imagine This Women’s Film Festival, the Los Angeles Diversity Film Festival and the Chicago International Film Festival.

This was a family and Baltimore-filled project for Pride, as her mother served as the location manager, her niece served as a production assistant, her cousin was a cast member and the project was filmed at her aunt’s house in Baltimore. In addition, the majority of the film’s cast are Baltimore natives, and the crew is predominantly Black and from Baltimore or surrounding areas.

Watch the film below:

Recently, it was announced that Honey Chile is developing Tia Williams’ Seven Days in June as a Prime Video series with Will Packer Productions and Kinetic Content, with Pride serving as showrunner.