Reflecting on a recent birthday trip and talking about Bambi allegedly talking to someone new has several cast members getting into it on the season premiere of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

This season features Amy Luciani, Bambi, Erica Banks, Erica Dixon, Jessica White, Karlie Redd, Kendra Robinson, Khaotic, Kirk Frost, Mendeecees, Momma Dee, Rasheeda, Renni Rucci, Saucy Santana, Scrappy, Shekinah Jo, Sierra Gates, Spice, Yandy, Yung Joc and ZellSwag, along with newcomers, Lil Zane, and his wife, Ashley. Ralo and his fiancé, Missy, will cameo.

As MTV states, this season sees “the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta get back to their roots by focusing on their craft and collaborating to create the first ever Love & Hip Hop album. New music is on the way from Spice, Rasheeda, Amy Luciani, Renni Rucci, Scrappy, and more as they work together to produce a group album, all while juggling their personal endeavors with family, career, and relationships.”

Here’s an official description:

After a successful fashion show, Rasheeda and Kirk plan to continue their elevation in the fashion space. Old wounds resurface as the couple clashes with the mother of Kirk’s child, Jasmine over child support. Spice is fresh off celebrating 25 years in the music industry with her scorching album “Mirror 25,” and she aims to create a legendary “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” album, but only the hottest cast members will make the cut. Renni Rucci is excited to have her baby boy and gives us full access to her pregnancy journey. Saucy Santana has Zell in his rearview, as he focuses on his new boo and representing for the LGBTQIA+ community with his music this year. “New Beginnings” is Bambi’s new motto as she moves on from Scrappy and is dating someone new. She is also reevaluating her friendships as her circle becomes smaller than expected. Karlie Redd is dating a 35-year-old entrepreneur TLo, but everything isn’t paradise, as her diva antics begin to alienate her friends.

Watch the preview below: