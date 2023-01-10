Season 6 of Love Is Blind probably has the most unsuspecting love triangles of the show thus far.

The connections are strong and fast, and the emotions are high. It’s one of the most talked-about seasons across social media since its premiere in 2020. Fans of the Netflix dating experiment are familiar with the process. Hopeful singles meet sight unseen, having long dates behind walls known as pods. They can date as many people as they want, but have 10 days to decide whether to get proposed. After, they have four weeks to live together in a trial marriage after a tropical honeymoon before meeting at the altar and saying “I Do” or “I Don’t.” The weddings are heartwrenching, and the drama leading up to it keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Things get even crazier when some of the other pods’ connections are revealed in person as the season progresses, testing the concept of the show.

One person who was shocked by the man he realized was his competition was Clay. after connecting with former NFL cheerleader Amber Desiree, aka AD, he thought his position was sealed. That was until she revealed she was also feeling his housemate, Matthew. It took Clay to put a face to the name, and his reaction was of utter disbelief. He was not only stunned, but offended, and warned AD that she was making a mistake by even speaking with Matthew. For most, Matthew was the quiet and nerdy underdog, and Clay couldn’t believe he’d nagged AD. Clay even threatened to end things with AD in the pods over the reveal. When asked about his intense reaction, Clay was honest.

“I’m going to have to watch that moment to see what you’re talking about to really give you a better answer to that. But just from my perspective of how I felt in that moment, it was more so it just caught me off guard,” he told Blavity’s Shadow and Act Unscripted in a recent interview. “I don’t know what I was thinking in the pods. I just was like, ‘All right, I’m gonna tell AD I love her and that’s it. She’s gonna just be with me.’ It was kind of my ego right off the bat…me thinking that I was better than the guys. I just wasn’t really prepared for her to actually have a good connection with other men. So it was a humbling moment. I do apologize to Matt because I don’t ever want to hate on the next man. It was in that moment that I realized I wasn’t doing my job.”

While Clay may have forgotten the experiment called for dating multiple people, Trevor knew he had competition. He was in a love triangle with Jimmy while vying for Chelsea’s heart. The men couldn’t be more different, with Trevor as a buff physical trainer with a mullet compared to the country boy in Jimmy. But he was confident he could win Chelsea’s heart, despite knowing Jimmy was also pulling on her strings.

“I can’t really speak on behalf of what Chelsea and Jimmy’s relationship was like, but I can tell you that Chelsea and I have such good banter and connection and joke with each other,” he says of their chemistry. “I could tell we were both truly 100% ourselves when we were talking. And maybe she and Jimmy are like that as well. But I just couldn’t see it being the connection Chelsea and I had.”

Johnny didn’t have to fight for Amy’s affection. But she did tell him that if her overbearing father didn’t give him the seal of approval, their relationship would pretty much be over. After the pods were over and they concluded they could work in the real world, the moment of truth came when he met Amy’s dad. Luckily, he gave him a yes.

“When I met Amy’s dad, I was shaking in my boots because she hyped him up to be like, ‘He’s not supportive of this. He’s not going to approve of this. It’s going to be so terrible.’ And then I finally met him and he was one of the most genuine souls I have ever met, ‘ Johnny remembers. “When we first started talking, it was just so easy just talk to him. And he was so open. And that’s where I saw Amy got it from, was from her dad.”

The Love Is Blind season 6 weddings will air on Feb. 28. Tune in to see who says “I Do.”

Watch the full cast interview below.