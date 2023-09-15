The countdown to Love Island USA Season 7 is underway, and as we prepare to meet the islanders on Peacock, a million-dollar question keeps coming up— just how steamy can things get on the show?

While there is a stark difference between the contestants featured on Love Island UK versus the U.S. version of the show, one thing is true: A group of lovely ladies and gents are looking for love, and they’re willing to compete in a series of challenges and face betrayals to find it.

How far can things go on ‘Love Island’?

In today’s dating landscape, things can go either way — sex on the first date or waiting to tie the knot before hitting the sheets — it’s each person’s own prerogative. If you’re an islander, sex is not forbidden; however, it isn’t necessarily focused on during the show either.

For example, in Season 6, the contestants often used restaurant code words like finger foods, appetizers, etc. to describe their sex lives with their mates, and in other installments of the show, code words pertaining to beauty and football have been used to disclose how things have panned out in the bedroom.

According to former Love Island UK contestant Abi Moores, none of the Season 10 contestants had sex on the show. In an interview with The Sun, she shared that the Islanders were given condoms, however, Moores said she “didn’t even know where they were.”

In 2023, The Mirror journalist Katie Wilson reported that Love Island contestants are prepped on “what they can and can’t do to ensure their strict sexual behavior guidelines are met.”

Sex is allowed, but this is not

Wilson also wrote that “there is an outright ban on masturbating in the villas.” Additionally, although contestants are barely clothed throughout the show, full nudity in front of the cameras is not allowed, including in the shower.

Safe sex is encouraged, with an alleged 200 Love Island branded condoms scattered around the villas to promote safety in the bedroom, per The Mirror. The Hideaway is also stocked with protection, as well as a few things like lube, sex toys and role-play outfits that suggest that islanders are allowed to go all the way while on the show.

What are other villa rules?

If contestants are thinking about hot, drunk sex on the island, they can forget it, as there is a two-drink limit per night for each islander.

The Mirror also reported that for anyone who does opt in for hooking up in the villa, seeing a counselor afterward is mandatory, and there is access to the morning after pill if necessary.

The Love Island USA Season 7 cast was revealed on May 29, and the show will premiere on June 3 on Peacock.