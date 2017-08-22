Peacock has unveiled the cast for Season 6 of Love Island USA.

“Set in Fiji, season 6 will feature a brand-new vibrant villa including a spicy Casa Amor and an unforgettable Hideaway. Islanders will face more drama than ever before with jaw-dropping revelations, new couples’ challenges and even a few surprise guests,” the synopsis reads. “Along the way, viewers will be able to vote for their favorite couples via the Love Island USA app to determine which Islanders remain in the villa and who goes home heartbroken and empty-handed. Fan-favorite comedian Iain Stirling will reprise his role as the iconic narrator for the new season.”

Following the premiere of Love Island’s sixth season, Peacock will air Love Island: Aftersun, a weekly chat series that dives into all the drama inside this season’s Love Island USA villa. Episodes of Love Island: Aftersun will stream exclusively on Peacock beginning June 15.

Hosted by Ariana Madix, the new season streams exclusively on Peacock beginning Tuesday, June 11 with new episodes dropping every day at 9 p.m. ET during premiere week.

Meet the new Islanders of Love Island season 6 below via the promo as well as their official bios :

‘Love Island USA’ Season 6 cast list

Aaron Evans (@aaronevans97_)

Age: 26

Hometown: Marbella, Spain

Currently Lives: North Devon, UK

Occupation: Deck Hand

Fast Facts:

Aaron won Traitors UK Season 1.

Aaron still has his cuddly toy Lala from the Teletubbies from when he was a year old, though it is now retired and lives on his nightstand.

He is a huge Harry Potter nerd.

Aaron’s mother describes him as a “feral liability.”

He once slept with a stewardess within the first week of working on the yacht.

His celebrity crush is Margot Robbie.

Coye Simmons (@simmons_ _14)

Age: 28

Hometown: Winston-Salem, NC

Currently Lives: Winston-Salem, NC

Occupation: School District Unit Director

Fast Facts:

Coye is the son of rapper Shocky Shay, a prominent female rapper who climbed to fame in the 90s.

He went to college on a basketball scholarship and played professionally in Germany.

At 6’8”, he has to have all his clothes and shoes customized and doesn’t remember the last time he went shopping at a mall. He wears a size 17 shoe.

He loves being outdoors and going on hikes.

His celebrity crushes are Kim Kardashian and Karrueche Tran.

Kendall Washington (@kendallwashington)

Age: 27

Hometown: San Diego, CA

Currently Lives: Dallas, TX

Occupation: Territory Manager – Medical Device Sales

Fast Facts:

Kendall has to sleep with 5 pillows every night.

He once broke up with a girlfriend while floating down a water park lazy river.

His first time crying over a girl was at a country music concert; he was looking for her and saw her making out with another guy.

Kendall’s favorite movie is Ratatouille.

His celebrity crushes are Jessica Alba and Minka Kelly.

Kordell Beckham (@korde1l)

Age: 21

Hometown: Houston, TX

Currently Lives: Dallas, TX

Occupation: Aircraft Fueler / Model

Fast Facts:

Kordell comes from a long lineage of athletes – his older brother is NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

He is a true country boy and loves to ride horses.

He is one of 10 kids and is very close with his family.

Kordell loves to talk and is a self-proclaimed yapper.

His celebrity crushes are Megan Thee Stallion, Beyonce and Jhene Aiko.

Robert Rausch (@robert_rausch)

Age: 25

Hometown: Florence, AL

Currently Lives: Florence, AL

Occupation: Snake Wrangler

Fast Facts:

Robert appeared on Season 5 of Love Island USA and is returning this season for a second chance at love. He’s seen the process work for others and really believes it can work for him.

Every male in his family has “Robert” in their full name.

From a young age, Robert loved snakes and believes they are intensely misunderstood. As a result, he’s made a career out of working with them.

His favorite hobbies are singing karaoke and photography.

His celebrity crushes are Beabadoobee and Madelyn Cline.

Hannah Smith (@hvsxoxo)

Age: 26

Hometown: Concord, NC

Currently Lives: Charlotte, NC

Occupation: Bottle Server

Fast Facts:

Hannah loves to travel but has a fear of flying. She hates turbulence more than anything.

She’s nicknamed “Goofy” because she’s so clumsy.

Hannah has hyperhidrosis, meaning she has sweatier hands and feet than the average person.

Her celebrity crushes are Odell Beckham Jr. and Michael B Jordan.

One of her biggest red flags is lack of communication.

JaNa Craig (@janacraig_)

Age: 27

Hometown: Kailua HI / Okinawa, Japan

Currently Lives: Las Vegas, NV

Occupation: Day Trader

Fast Facts:

JaNa’s kryptonite on any man is facial hair.

She has two body pillows, Ben and Jerry, who she cuddles with every night.

Her celebrity crushes are Travis Kelce and Rege-Jean Page.

She is afraid of cats and prides herself on not having tattoos.

JaNa speaks a little Japanese and Spanish.

Kaylor Martin (@kaylor.martin)

Age: 22

Hometown: Pittsburgh, PA

Currently Lives: Connellsville, PA

Occupation: Graduate College Student

Fast Facts:

Kaylor grew up in a small town of 6,000 people, where everyone knows everything about each other.

She can pour out a glass of champagne using only her mouth.

Her go-to dance move is the worm.

Her celebrity crushes are Harry Jowsey, Patrick Swayze, and Jacob Elordi.

Leah Kateb (@leahkateb)

Age: 24

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Currently Lives: Bell Canyon, CA

Occupation: College Student

Fast Facts:

Leah comes from Persian roots. Her parents immigrated from Iran and her first language is Farsi.

Leah loves animals more than anything and has 3 dogs, 3 horses, and pigs. She has been a vegetarian for the last 11 years due to her love for animals.

Leah is obsessed with David Lynch films.

She is excellent at spotting red flags and claims she doesn’t need a pick-up line because she is the pick-up line.

Serena Page (@serenaapagee)

Age: 24

Hometown: Houston, TX

Currently Lives: Los Angeles, CA

Occupation: Media Planner

Fast Facts:

Serena grew up in Houston as the youngest of 3 siblings and was raised as a Southern belle, complete with her own horse.

Serena loves a short king and loves a bald man even more. Something about bald heads just does it for her.

She was a cheerleader for 10 years and loves to tumble.

While she’s a little rusty, she’s fluent in ASL and learned at the age of 5 for her church.