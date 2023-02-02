As Variety reports, the former champion looking to get her title back will be played by Nyong’o, while the young up-and-comer who has found her life’s passion in MMA will be played by Moretz. The two will battle out in the octagon and see who comes out on top.

James M. Johnston will make his feature directorial debut in Strawweight. The script was penned by Paul Harrill from a story from Johnston and Harrill. The film is being produced by Lars Knudsen of Square Peg, Lowery and Halbrooks of Sailor Bear and Patrick Newall.

Johnston is a frequent David Lowery collaborator. He produced and was the second unit director on The Green Knight.

In addition to executive producing the movie, UFC superstar and former Strawweight Division champion Rose Namajunas will also serve as a fight consultant on the film.

The film launches for sales at the European Film Market by WME Independent and CAA Media Finance.