Lupita Nyong’o is at the beginning of where the silence began in the A Quiet Place: Day One official trailer.

Nyong’o stars alongside Djimon Hounsou, Joseph Quinn and Alex Wolff in the Paramount prequel about the events that transpired leading to the alien invasion that made the world literally stand still. As the official synopsis succinctly states, “Experience the day the world went quiet.”

Watching the trailer isn’t the only way to interact with the film; A Quiet Place: Day One is also available on your phone by texting “BE QUIET” to 929-202-SHHH (7444) to learn more about the film and for all of the latest A Quiet Place news. You can also visit the film’s site to engulf yourself even more into the A Quiet Place universe.

A Quiet Place: Day One is directed by Michael Sarnoski and written by Sarnoski from a story he co-developed with John Krasinski, who starred in the original A Quiet Place. Krasinski produces with Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller. The film is based on characters by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck.

A Quiet Place: Day One comes to theaters on June 28.