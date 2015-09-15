The MACRO Lodge, the iconic annual hotspot at the Sundance Film Festival, is back again for its eighth year.

Hosted by MACRO founder & CEO Charles D. King and his wife and MACRO’s Chief Brand Officer, Stacey Walker King, the lodge is hosting events during the first weekend, including programming with the cast of Love, Brooklyn, featuring André Holland and DeWanda Wise, the staple party Midnight MACRO and more. This is MACRO’s third year as a Sustaining Sponsor of the festival.

The below slate includes additional open houses, panels, conversations, parties and more.

Here’s the partial listing of events, according to MACRO (all times local):

Friday, Jan. 24

Noon to 4:00 p.m.

MACRO Lodge Open House

Eat-drink-vibe at the eighth opening of the MACRO Lodge.

10:00 p.m.

Midnight MACRO Party featuring D-Nice

The annual late-night bash and signature invite-only event hosted by MACRO’s Charles D. King and Stacey Walker King.

Saturday, Jan. 25

10:00 a.m.

Chasers. A Conversation with Director/Screenwriter/Producer Erin Brown Thomas, Producer/Cinematographer Beth Napoli & Screenwriter/Star Ciarra Krohne. Moderated By Producer Elle Shaw.

The female cast and filmmakers visit the lodge to discuss their 31-minute single-continuous-shot film in which an aspiring musician pursues her crush through a crowd of hopeful dreamers chasing empty promises at a Los Angeles house party.

11:30 a.m.

Addressing the Creator’s Dilemma. A Discussion on the creative journey featuring Blue Dot Creative Residency inaugural members and accomplished industry icons.

A conversation with accomplished multi-hyphenate creators and the first members of the CÎROC Blue Dot Creative Residency, exploring the challenges of the creative journey, offering insights on staying true to your vision, balancing passion with financial success and recharging your spirit through community, intentional experiences, and excellence.

1:00 p.m.

Move Ya Body: The Birth of House. A Conversation with Director and Screenwriter Elegance Bratton & Producer Chester Algernal Gordon. Moderated by Executive Producer Roger Ross Williams.

The duo will stop by the lodge to discuss their documentary exploring how out of the underground dance clubs on the South Side of Chicago, a group of friends turned a new sound into a global movement, along with their Academy Award-winning executive producer.

2:30 p.m.

NBCU’s Leading Men: Redefining the Face of Television. Law and Order’s Mehcad Brooks, Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans, Lopez vs. Lopez’s Al Madrigal & Bel Air’s Olly Sholotan. Moderated by Gary Gerard Hamilton, Associated Press. Presented by NBCUniversal.

Onscreen talent will discuss how their work are expressions of modern masculinity. While highlighting their experiences as influential voices in the entertainment industry, they will share the nuanced stories seen in their respective shows about mental health, friendships, familial relationships, and romance as well as illustrate how these stories resonate with and inspire audiences worldwide.

4:00 p.m.

Hoops, Hopes & Dreams. A Fireside Chat with Director Glenn Kaino and Producers Alexys K. Feaster & Jesse Williams.

The filmmakers come to discuss the untold story about how Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and an all-star team of civil rights activists took to basketball courts to rally young voters while winning hearts of communities, and how their strategy has echoed in contemporary politics through Obama’s historic campaign.

9:00 p.m.

Love, Brooklyn. A Conversation & Lounge Party with Producer/Actor Andre Holland, Director Rachael Abigail Holder & Actors DeWanda Wise & Roy Wood, Jr.

In the film, three longtime Brooklynites navigate careers, love, loss, and friendship against the rapidly changing landscape of their beloved city. The filmmakers and cast will stop by the lodge to discuss the film and raise glasses and vibrations with a late-night lounge party.

Sunday, Jan. 26

Noon to 4:00 p.m.

We Love You, LA.

The MACRO Lodge opens to the Sundance community to commune, collab, and connect to show love and support for the city of Los Angeles.

9:00 p.m.

Lurker. The Nightcap. Sounds by Zack Fox.

The Lurker cast stops by to party at the lodge. This is a private, invitation-only event. Confirmation of RSVP is required to be included on the guest list.