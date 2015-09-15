Malcolm Stewart, the trailblazing Black motocross racer, is the subject of a new documentary, Stewart 27.

The project is from Disney and ESPN’s Andscape and is set to premiere this month on ESPN+.

The documentary is directed by Floyd Russ and is produced by Andscape, Rockstar Energy Drink, PepsiCo Content Studio, and Imagine Documentaries.

What is ‘Stewart 27’ about?

Per Andscape, the doc “brings viewers along for the ride as Malcolm Stewart fights through injury, setbacks, and the weight of expectation to carve his own path in the high-stakes world of motocross, determined to extend the Stewart family’s legendary legacy while forging his own name in the sport. This intimate, high-charged portrait of Malcolm Stewart includes a close look at his brother, the multi-time champion James Stewart Jr. who changed the face of motocross, and their father James Stewart Sr., who as their mentor, broke barriers for both extraordinary athletes.”

Photo: ESPN/Andscape

“Andscape’s mission is to explore the depth of Black identity and culture, and Stewart 27 aligns perfectly with that vision. This documentary is a powerful look at Malcolm Stewart’s unwavering perseverance and the strength it takes to succeed at the highest level of motocross. Malcolm’s journey reflects the determination and spirit required to overcome obstacles, push through adversity, and continue fighting for success in a demanding sport. It’s an honor to bring his story to life and share the intensity of his drive with audiences,” said Jason Aidoo, Vice President and Head of Andscape, in a statement.

“Malcolm Stewart’s journey is one of grit, resilience, and determination,” added Sean Bonthuys, Senior Director of Marketing at Rockstar Energy. “These are qualities that not only inspire us at Rockstar Energy, but are the foundation of what our brand stands for. Malcolm’s commitment to his sport is a powerful reminder that success comes to those who never give up. We are excited to share his story with the world and help inspire others to pursue their dreams with the same relentless passion and energy.”

When does ‘Stewart 27’ premiere?

The documentary premieres April 27 on ESPN+. Watch the trailer below: