The official description of Manhunt:

Based on The New York Times bestselling and Edgar Award-winning non-fiction book from author James L. Swanson, “Manhunt” is a conspiracy thriller about one of the best known but least understood crimes in history, the astonishing story of the hunt for John Wilkes Booth in the aftermath of Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.

The series also stars Anthony Boyle (Tetris, The Plot Against America), Lovie Simone (Greenleaf), Will Harrison (Daisy Jones & The Six), Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why), Damian O’Hare (Hatfields & McCoys), Glenn Morshower (The Resident), Patton Oswalt (A.P. Bio), Matt Walsh (Veep), and Hamish Linklater (The Big Short).

Series creator Monica Beletsky also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Emmy nominee Carl Franklin (One False Move, Devil in a Blue Dress) directed the first two episodes and also serves as an executive producer on the series. Layne Eskridge and Kate Barry are also executive producers, along with James L. Swanson, Michael Rotenberg, Richard Abate, Frank Smith, and Naia Cucukov.

Apple Studios and Lionsgate Television, in collaboration with POV Entertainment, Walden Media, 3 Arts Entertainment, Dovetale Productions, and Monarch Pictures, produce Manhunt.

Manhunt debuts on March 15th, 2024, with a two-episode premiere on APple TV+