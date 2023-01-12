Aldis Hodge and Joe Keery make a break for it in the upcoming film Marmalade. The new trailer also shows how Keery and Camila Morrone’s characters’ love led to lives of crime.

Directed by Keir O’Donnell in their directorial debut, the film is described as an “edge-of-the-seat crime-tinged romance tale.” The film follows an imprisoned man recounting the love of his life as he and a new friend try to escape jail.

According to the synopsis:

Recently incarcerated Baron (Keery) strikes up a friendship with cellmate Otis (Hodge), a man with a well-versed history of prison breaks. As the pair hatch an escape plan together, Baron recalls the story of how he met Marmalade (Morrone), the love of his life, and their “Bonnie and Clyde” style scheme to rob a bank in order to care for his sick mother and give the couple the life they’ve always dreamed of.

From Brainstorm Media and Signature Entertainment, the film is produced by Sarah Gabriel, Marc Goldberg, James Harris, Mark Lane and Jason Shapiro. Marmalade will be in theaters and on demand Feb. 9.