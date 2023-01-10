Another week, another apology from Married to Medicine’s Dr. Heavenly Kimes. During her latest rant about the near brawl between Dr. Gregory Lunceford and his ex-wife Quad Webb’s new man, King, her remarks sparked outrage.

During a YouTube review of the incident, she told her subscribers, “So when you have a conversation with somebody and somebody gets upset and it goes to the left, most men, real men—not gay men, not b***h men, you know the guys that are kind of soft—but real men are going to feel like…straight men are going to feel like if you tell my wife to shut the f**k up, I’ma have a problem with it.”

Gay men are NOT synonymous with soft, bitch or unreal men. People are still attempting to define a real man based on his sexual orientation or whether he is feminine or not? I don't care how many LGBTQ+ friends or fans you have; that implies you should definitely know better. pic.twitter.com/yRfwGQ92Pz — Jerome Trammel, M.B.A (@MrJeromeTrammel) February 23, 2025

Her comments were in response to King confronting Lunceford for saying Webb “talks too damn much” and telling her to “shut the f**k up.” After facing backlash on social media, Kimes issued an apology.

Social media users call out the dentist

One fan whose post about what Kimes said went viral said in another post, “My initial response was to call her, but it is not always our responsibility to show grace and educate privately when it comes to public disrespect. Even our faves can make mistakes and need to be corrected.”

She responded, writing, “I’m with you. I apologize. It was an ignorant statement. I’m a grown-ass woman and can admit when I’m wrong. I didn’t mean it that way.”