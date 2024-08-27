Marty Supreme is shaping up to be one of the most highly anticipated releases of 2025. The film, written and directed by Josh Safdie, is slated for a Christmas Day debut. American-French actor Timothée Chalamet landed the lead role as professional table tennis player Marty Reisman, who rose to fame in the late 1940s. His life and career were riddled with enough interesting highs and panoramic moments to warrant a film dedicated to at least part of it.

The plot of Marty Supreme reportedly includes several superstar elements, comedy and the right amount of drama that’ll sure to draw fans of Reisman. While there aren’t many spoilers available online just yet, the details available are enough to spark interest. One of the biggest points of intrigue is how much of the storyline is based on facts.

Is the ‘Marty Supreme’ Trailer Out?

(Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

As of this writing the long-awaited trailer for Marty Supreme has not been unveiled. However, early previews from the set give a glimpse into what fans can expect. In one image, Tyler’s character is seen driving a taxi with Chalamet as Reisman beside him. In another photo, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chalamet are seen in 1950s-style clothing to match the time period Marty Supreme is set in. Elsewhere, Kevin O’Leary wears a sporty blue suit and walks next to Chalamet during a dialogue.

In October 2024, The Hollywood Reporter also caught vintage vehicles on the set, including a Jaguar XK120 and a cherry red Allard K2, which were positioned on Lexington Avenue and 75th Street in New York City. According to multiple outlets, the budget for Marty Supreme was a staggering $70 million. This surpasses A24’s Civil War, which cost $50 million to create. Filming wrapped in December 2024. According to Chalamet, the production was intense, with 16-hour filming days.

While it seems director Josh Safdie ran a tight ship during the three months of filming, beginning in September, such vigorous work is on brand for the roles that Chalamet has been landing in recent years. In December 2024, his film, A Complete Unknown, arrived in theaters. Chalamet revealed that he trained for five years to play the leading role of Bob Dylan. His hard work paid off, earning the actor a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama.

Upcoming Release Is a ‘Fictionalized Original,’ Not a Biopic

While Chalamet is clearly capable of channeling pop culture legends, Marty Supreme is not completely based on Reisman’s life. Back in 2024, insiders close to the film told Deadline that this forthcoming movie was a “fictionalized original, rather than a biopic.”

This is a stark contrast to the 2014 TV documentary, Fact or Fiction: The Life and Times of a Ping Pong Hustler. Released two years after his December 2012 death, the program focused primarily on Reisman’s final three years of his life, as he reflected on his glory days, fortune and relationship with his ailing wife, Yoshiko. While fans may not be getting an expansion of Reisman’s real life, the imagined version promises plenty of entertainment, thanks largely to Gwyneth Paltrow’s sultry role in the movie.

How Successful Was Marty Reisman?

Reisman is one of the most notable names in legendary table tennis. After being raised in Manhattan’s Lower East Side, he began excelling in the sport at just age 12. It didn’t take long for him to become a staple in New York’s underground table tennis scene in the 1940s, which often involved bets. Even as a preteen, he began making money in the sport, outperforming his opponents at Lawrence’s Broadway Table Tennis Club in the city.

His talent propelled him to the professional level, with Reisman securing five bronze medals at the World Table Tennis Championships, starting with a team event in 1948, followed by singles, team and mixed doubles medals in 1949, and a men’s doubles medal in 1952 alongside partner Douglas Cartland. Additionally, he won an impressive 22 major titles between 1946 and 2002, including two of the prestigious U.S. Opens and a British Open.

Even as he neared retirement, fans couldn’t get enough of Reisman, who did not allow age to stand in his way. In 1997, he won the U.S. National Hardbat Championship at age 67, making him the oldest player in history to take home an open national racket sports title. Even when he was not an active player, Reisman remained the president of Table Tennis Nation until his death.

Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow’s Upcoming Movie Brings Plenty of Passion

In August 2024, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Paltrow had joined the A24 production. While the name of Paltrow’s character remains under wraps, during a March 2025 chat with Vanity Fair, the actress provided some intel into what her role will entail. “This woman who is married to someone who is in the Ping-Pong mafia, as it were,” she shared of her role, who will become romantically involved with Chalamet’s character. “They meet and she’s had a pretty tough life, and I think he breathes life back into her, but it’s kind of transactional for them both.”

Additionally, Paltrow confirmed that there are several steamy scenes between herself and Chalamet. This revelation comes after images from the set surfaced in late 2024, showing the costars passionately kissing during a scene in Central Park. According to the actress, who has largely been away from acting since 2017, this smooch was only the surface. “I mean, we have a lot of sex in this movie. There’s a lot—a lot,” she said during her chat with Vanity Fair. According to the Goop founder, not only was she comfortable with the sultry moves, she welcomed them.

Given the adult nature of the film, there was an intimacy coordinator. A fairly new function in Hollywood, this professional is present to ensure that X-rated scenes are being handled consensually and safely. However, in her over three-decades-long career, Paltrow has had her share of sex scenes in films such as Great Expectations. Therefore, she didn’t have much need for the liaison. “There’s now something called an intimacy coordinator, which I did not know existed. I was like, ‘Girl, I’m from the era where you get naked, you get in bed, the camera’s on,’” Paltrow said before telling the coordinator, “‘You can step a little bit back.’”

‘Marty Supreme’ Is Packed With Other Big Names

Another element of excitement is the other names cast in Marty Supreme. In September 2024, it was announced that platinum-selling rapper Tyler the Creator would be making his big-screen debut in the A24 project. The announcement was a full circle moment for the California native, who famously rapped on his 2018 track “Okra,” “Tell Tim Chalamet to come get at me.”



While this is his first theatrical release, the former Coachella headliner has participated in other productions. One of them includes voicing Oscar in the 2016 animated R-rated movie The Adventures of Drunky. He has also been in several documentaries such as 2021’s Unravelling the Brilliance of Tyler, The Creator. As of now, the specifics of his role are unknown, though movie stills have been released showing him in character alongside Chalamet.

In another casting that not many saw coming, Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary will be making an appearance. Much like Tyler, this is also O’Leary’s first time in a feature film. Not exactly known for his acting skills, he was given the nickname “Mr. Wonderful” by co-host Barbara Corcoran during season one during a heated deal negotiation. Still, he is familiar with Hollywood productions, appearing as himself on sitcoms The Neighbors and Dr. Ken. O’Leary joins other notable actors including Odessa A’zion, Penn Jillette, Abel Ferrara, Sandra Bernhard and Spenser Granese.