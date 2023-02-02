Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, chronicles the exploits of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, as they battle danger and defend her Lower East Side neighborhood.

Here’s the season 2 synopsis:

In season two, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur are in their element as superheroes; however, as Moon Girl’s superhero-ing intertwines more with her personal life, she must decide if the cost of keeping her identity a secret is worth the toll it takes on her family.

The cast includes Diamond White as Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl), Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur, Libe Barer as Casey, Alfre Woodard as Mimi, Sasheer Zamata as Adria, Jermaine Fowler as James Jr., Gary Anthony Williams as Pops Laurence Fishburne as The Beyonder.

The guest list for season 2 features Arsenio Hall, Jonathan Banks, SungWon Cho, Cynthia Erivo, Giancarlo Esposito, Andy Garcia, and many more.

The Disney Television Animation-produced series is executive-produced by Fishburne and Helen Sugland’s Cinema Gypsy Productions along with Steve Loter. Co-executive producers include Rodney Clouden and Pilar Flynn, with Kate Kondell, who also serves as story editor; Halima Lucas, who also serves as story editor; and Ben Juwono, who also serves as supervising director. Rafael Chaidez is a producer of the series.

Watch the trailer below: