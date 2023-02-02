Here’s the season 2 synopsis:

In season two, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur are in their element as superheroes; however, as Moon Girl’s superhero-ing intertwines more with her personal life, she must decide if the cost of keeping her identity a secret is worth the toll it takes on her family.

The series stars Diamond White as Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl), Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur, Libe Barer as Casey, Alfre Woodard as Mimi, Sasheer Zamata as Adria, Jermaine Fowler as James Jr., Gary Anthony Williams as Pops Laurence Fishburne as The Beyonder.

The guest list for season 2 of Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur:

Jonathan Banks

SungWon Cho

Cynthia Erivo

Giancarlo Esposito

Andy Garcia

Arsenio Hall

Ann Harada

Jackée Harry

Manny Jacinto

Carol Kane

Xolo Maridueña

Alex Newell

Edward James Olmos

Parker Posey

Ephraim Sykes

David Tennant

Robin Thede

Peter Weller

Raphael Saadiq is the executive music producer of the series. The original soundtrack, Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: Season 2 Original Soundtrack, will be available on Feb. 2, featuring 12 songs from the upcoming season.

The series is executive produced by Fishburne and Helen Sugland’s Cinema Gypsy Productions along with Steve Loter. Co-executive producers include Rodney Clouden, Pilar Flynn and Kate Kondell, who also serves as story editor. Halima Lucas is a co-producer and story editor. Ben Juwono is a co-producer and supervising director and Rafael Chaidez is also a producer.