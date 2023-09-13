May marks the official kickoff to summer, bringing good vibes every year when it rolls around, so let’s celebrate this sunshine-filled month with these May trivia questions.

May marks more than just the seasons changing. Many widely celebrated holidays like Mother’s Day and Memorial Day take place in May, along with important events in history and famous figures of the past and present’s birthdays. May is also the month millions of students observe their graduations. There are so many things celebrated in May that make the month special. Have fun with these trivia questions by making a game out of them at the next pool party or BBQ, or simply see how many you can answer without looking them up.

40 May Trivia Questions

When does Mother’s Day fall in the United States? Answer: The second Sunday of May.

Which flower is traditionally associated with the month of May? Answer: Lily of the Valley

What is the traditional birthstone for those born in May? Answer: Emerald

In Roman mythology, which goddess is associated with the month of May and said to be who the month is named after? Answer: Maia, the goddess of fertility and spring

In the United States, what holiday is celebrated on the last Monday of May? Answer: Memorial Day

Which influential civil rights leader was born on May 19, 1925? Answer: Malcolm X (born Malcolm Little)

Which famous American poet wrote the poem “May Day”? Answer: Ralph Waldo Emerson

Which famous annual film festival takes place in May in the French Riviera? Answer: Cannes Film Festival

When does the famous Met Gala take place every year? Answer: The first Monday of May

When does the Kentucky Derby horse race take place? Answer: The first Saturday in May.

Which famous boxer was born on May 17, 1942? Answer: Muhammad Ali (born Cassius Marcellus Clay Jr.).

On May 20th, 1873, what invention was patented by Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis? Answer: Blue jeans

Which famous English writer was born on May 22nd, 1859? Answer: Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, the creator of Sherlock Holmes

Which famous artist, known for his surrealist paintings, was born on May 11, 1904? Answer: Salvador Dalí

In May 1932, what landmark opened to the public in the United States, providing jobs during the Great Depression? Answer: The Empire State Building

On May 25th, 1977, which groundbreaking film directed by George Lucas was released in theaters? Answer: Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope

May 29th is celebrated as International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers. In what year was this day first observed? Answer: 2003

On May 24th, 1844, what message did Samuel Morse send over the telegraph for the first time? Answer: “What hath God wrought?”

What is the name of the traditional dance performed in many countries during the month of May? Answer: The Maypole dance

Born on May 26th, 1926, this African-American jazz trumpeter, bandleader and singer was a major figure in the development of bebop and is considered one of the greatest jazz musicians of all time. Who is he? Answer: Miles Davis

Which U.S. state celebrates its admission to the union on May 29th? Answer: Florida was admitted to the United States on May 29, 1845.

Born on May 29th, 1917, this American politician served as the 35th President of the United States before his assassination in 1963. Who is he? Answer: John F. Kennedy

Which two zodiac signs are associated with May? Answer: Taurus (April 20 – May 20) and Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Which American actress, born on May 4th, 1929, is known for her roles in classic films such as Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Roman Holiday, and My Fair Lady? Answer: Audrey Hepburn

May 4th is celebrated as Star Wars Day. Why? Answered: Because of the pun, “May the fourth be with you.”

Holidays Celebrated in May Around the World

Which Christian holiday falls on the seventh Sunday after Easter and commemorates the descent of the Holy Spirit upon the Apostles and other followers of Jesus Christ? Answer: Pentecost

In Japan, what holiday is celebrated on May 5th and honors children’s happiness and well-being? Answer: Children’s Day (Kodomo no Hi)

In Mexico, what holiday is celebrated on May 10th? Answer: Día de las Madres (Mother’s Day)

What holiday is celebrated on May 1st in many countries around the world? Answer: May 1st is International Workers’ Day, also known as Labor Day or May Day.

In which country did the Haymarket Affair, which influenced the establishment of International Workers’ Day, take place in 1886? Answer: United States

Which famous Mexican holiday falls on May 5th? Answer: Cinco de Mayo

Which Catholic holiday is celebrated on May 13th in honor of the Virgin Mary? Answer: The Feast of Our Lady of Fatima

Which country celebrates its Independence Day on May 20th, marking its independence from Ethiopia in 1991? Answer: Eritrea

Which European country celebrates its National Day on May 17th? Answer: Norway

On May 26th, which former British colony in the Caribbean celebrates its Independence Day, marking its independence from the United Kingdom in 1966? Answer: Guyana

What is the name of the holiday celebrated in Hawaii on the first day of May? Answer: Lei Day

May 29th is celebrated as National Learn About Composting Day in the United States. What is composting? Answer: Composting is the process of recycling organic material (such as food scraps and yard waste) into a rich soil amendment known as compost, which can be used to enrich soil in gardening and farming.

May 31st is observed as World No Tobacco Day. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately how many deaths each year are attributable to tobacco use? Answer: More than 8 million deaths

May 18th is celebrated as International Museum Day. In which European city is the Louvre Museum located? Answer: Paris, France