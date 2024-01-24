Just a part of what makes Disney so special is that it’s been in our lives for generations, bringing movie lovers together with stories of animated creatures from all over the globe, not to mention their countless live-action projects. Many childhood favorites from past decades have been brought to life on the big screen in new ways, as we saw with The Lion King in 2019. Beyoncé was a huge part of bringing that to life, and now, her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is carrying on the family legacy as she voices Kiara in the upcoming prequel film, Mufasa. The movie has a scheduled release date of December 20th, so before then, you’ll want to make sure you’re up on your Disney Trivia.

We’ve split our questions into two categories, the first is relatively simple – mostly about filming locations or obvious details from the movies we love. Further down on the page, you’ll find our more advanced Disney Trivia, challenging you to name all the superpowers in The Incredibles family and testing your knowledge of the history of Disney parks. See how many of these you and your friends can answer, then tell us your score out of 75 in the comments. Good luck!

Easy Disney Trivia Questions

Question: This famous “Diva” refused to audition for The Princess and the Frog:

Answer: Beyoncé.

Question: What was Pixar’s first movie?

Answer: Toy Story, which hit theatres in 1995.

Question: Hunky hero Hercules is the son of which two Greek Gods?

Answer: Zeus and Hera.

Question: Where did filming for Bridge to Terabithia take place?

Answer: New Zealand.

Question: This fraternity welcomed Mike and Sulley in Monster’s University:

Answer: Oozma Kappa.

Question: Anne Hathaway played Mia in The Princess Diaries. What was her character’s full name?

Answer: Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi.

Question: What secret ingredient does the warden use in her nail polish in Holes?

Answer: Rattlesnake venom.

Question: What does “Hakuna Matata” mean, as per The Lion King?

Answer: No worries.

Question: Name all seven of the dwarfs who Snow White lives with:

Answer: Doc, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, Bashful, Sneezy and Dopey.

Question: In High School Musical, Troy and Gabriella attend this school:

Answer: East High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Question: This young Black singer-turned-actress caused a stir when she was cast as Ariel in The Little Mermaid live-action film:

Answer: Halle Bailey.

Question: How long was Aladdin’s Genie stuck in a lamp?

Answer: 10,000 years.

Question: Which Disney princess has a raccoon as a sidekick?

Answer: Pocahontas.

Question: What are Cinderella’s evil stepsisters named?

Answer: Anastasia and Drizella.

Question: The Emperor’s New Groove sees Kuzco transform into what animal?

Answer: A llama.

Question: According to Tinkerbell, “all you need is a little faith, trust” and what else?

Answer: Pixie dust.

Question: Which continent do we visit with Carl and Russell in Up?

Answer: South America.

Question: Name the famously sassy fashion designer from The Incredibles:

Answer: Edna Mode.

Question: In which lively city does The Princess and the Frog take place?

Answer: New Orleans.

Question: In Frozen, this Disney princess attends Elsa’s coronation:

Answer: Rapunzel.

Question: This beloved Black actor voiced the feisty dragon Mushu in Mulan:

Answer: Eddie Murphy.

Question: In Toy Story, what’s Andy’s evil neighbor’s name?

Answer: Sid.

Question: In what year did Disney launch its streaming service?

Answer: 2019.

Question: What color typically signifies evil energies afoot in Disney films?

Answer: Lime green.

Question: Before Lilo named him Stitch, what was the troublesome creature known as on his home planet?

Answer: Experiment 626.

Question: In which cathedral does Quasimodo ring the bell?

Answer: Notre Dame.

Question: Who was the first Disney princess?

Answer: Snow White (1937).

Question: What’s the number on Lightning McQueen in the film Cars?

Answer: 95.

Question: What tattoo does Moana’s grandmother have on her back?

Answer: A manta ray.

Question: Which food is Tiana’s specialty in The Princess and the Frog?

Answer: Beignets.

Question: What country does The Jungle Book take place in?

Answer: India.

Question: What did Geppetto call his beloved pet cat in Pinocchio?

Answer: Figaro.

Question: What’s Mike and Sully’s workplace slogan in Monster’s Inc.?

Answer: We scare because we care.

Question: In Bambi, what kind of animal is his forest friend Flower?

Answer: A skunk.

Question: Name the first Disney princess whose story didn’t focus on her finding a love interest:

Answer: Merida from Brave.

Question: Beauty and the Beast takes place in this notoriously romantic city:

Answer: France.

Question: Lindsay Lohan appears in which two Disney remakes?

Answer: The Parent Trap and Freaky Friday.

Question: Where do Jasmine and Aladdin first cross paths?

Answer: At the marketplace.

Question: What do the Jonas Brothers call their band in Camp Rock?

Answer: Connect Three.

Question: How old is Baby Yoda at the beginning of The Mandalorian?

Answer: 50 years old.

Question: This rapper-turned-actor voiced Simba in 2019’s The Lion King:

Answer: Donald Glover.

Question: What are the emotions Riley experiences in Inside Out?

Answer: Joy, sadness, anger, fear and disgust.

Question: Where does Nemo’s dad find him in Finding Nemo?

Answer: Sydney, Australia.

Question: Who is Woody’s love interest in Toy Story?

Answer: Bo Peep.

Question: This 2019 live-action remake cast Will Smith as one of its main characters:

Answer: He plays Genie in Aladdin.

Question: What country does Prince Naveen call home in The Princess and the Frog?

Answer: Maldonia.

Question: Name the whale who swallowed Pinocchio:

Answer: Monstro.

Expert-Level Disney Trivia

Question: How much did it cost to enter Walt Disney World on opening day in 1971?

Answer: $3.50 (In 2024, a standard daily Disney World pass is $109).

Question: What’s the most expensive movie Disney’s ever made?

Answer: Tangled (2010), which had an estimated budget of $260M.

Question: Name the five muses who we meet in Hercules:

Answer: Calliope, Cilo, Thalia, Terpischore and Melpomene.

Question: How many kids did Walt Disney have?

Answer: Two, Diane and Sharon.

Question: Which Disney animated film was the first to be nominated for Best Picture?

Answer: Beauty and the Beast in 1991.

Question: What year did Disneyland open in California?

Answer: 1955.

Question: What were Mickey Mouse’s first spoken words?

Answer: Hot dog!

Question: Who are Duchess’ three kittens in The Aristocats?

Answer: Marie, Berlioz and Toulouse.

Question: Who was responsible for composing the Tarzan soundtrack?

Answer: Phil Collins.

Question: This British designer inspired the styling in Cruella:

Answer: Vivienne Westwood.

Question: Name the four theme parks in Walt Disney World:

Answer: Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios.

Question: What was Disney’s first live-action film?

Answer: 1950’s Treasure Island.

Question: How many sisters does Princess Ariel have?

Answer: Six (Bonus points if you can name them all: Attina, Alana, Adella, Aquata, Arista and Andrina).

Question: This throwback film was recalled because of a topless woman seen in the background:

Answer: The Rescuers (1977).

Question: Where was Walt Disney born?

Answer: Chicago, in 1901.

Question: This isn’t sold in any Disney parks, as it’s very difficult to clean up:

Answer: Chewing gum.

Question: Who composed The Lion King’s songs?

Answer: Elton John.

Question: Did Cinderella’s slipper fall off of her right or left foot?

Answer: Left foot.

Question: Of the many main characters we meet in the Disney cinematic universe, which one speaks the least?

Answer: Dumbo.

Question: Name each member of The Incredibles family’s superpowers:

Answer: Mr. Incredible has superhuman strength and Mrs. Incredible is known as “Elastigirl” for her stretching abilities. Their daughter, Violet, can disappear and generate force fields while her brother, Dash, is aptly named for his advanced running skills. Finally, the youngest, Jack Jack, is a shapeshifter.

Question: Which ride is at every Disney Park globally?

Answer: Dumbo the Flying Elephant.

Question: What was Goofy’s original name?

Answer: Dippy Dawg.

Question: Who is the original author of Alice In Wonderland?

Answer: Lewis Carroll.

Question: Which Disney villain is based on a real person?

Answer: Governor Ratcliffe from Pocahontas.

Question: Walt Disney worked with this famous artist on Destino:

Answer: Salvador Dali.

Question: Name all six cities where Disney parks are located:

Answer: Florida, California, Paris, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Question: How does Goofy make a living in A Goofy Movie?

Answer: He’s a photographer.

Question: What was Disney’s first movie to be released in IMAX?

Answer: Fantasia 2000.