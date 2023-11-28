Every few months, it’s as if a movie takes social media by storm, putting us all in one big digital theater to cry, laugh, gasp and discuss. The latest film that’s captured Black folks’ attention is Tyler Perry’s Mea Culpa, currently streaming on Netflix.

The thriller with a steamy twist follows criminal defense attorney Mea Harper, played by singer and former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland. While working on a murder case, she becomes seduced by the suspect she’s investigating, Zyair Malloy, played by Trevante Rhodes. The movie is a sensual ride through lust, desire and morality, though its script and big-name cast aren’t the only aspects calling people’s attention.

Many are dying to learn more about the soundtrack to the film, comprised of songs ushering forward the plot from familiar names like The Isley Brothers and Sabrina Claudio. Beyond that, the film also has an original score composed by Emmy award-winning writer and composer Amanda Jones.

All of the Songs Featured in Mea Culpa:

“Walk on By” performed by Issac Hayes

“Time Away” performed by Jay Weigel

“Only With You” performed by Jay Weigel

“Khavude” performed by DJ Lag

“Winnie (End of Me)” performed by Fred Again

“Samba of Love” performed by Jay Weigel

“Hello It’s Me” performed by The Isley Brothers

“And I Drove You Crazy” performed by Banks

“Unravel Me” performed by Sabrina Claudio

“Don’t Dig Nutin” written by Stephen McIntosh and Joseph Charles

“Condotta Ell’era in Ceppi” written by Guiseppe Verdi

All of the Songs in Amanda Jones’ Score for Mea Culpa:

“Mea Culpa Main Title”

“Zyair”

“She’s Not My Ex”

“Shall We Get Started”

“Any New Clients”

“You Did Something to Her”

“Remember When”

“Mea Paints”

“Better If We Meet Here”

“Judges Chambers”

“Appropriate”

“Boundaries”

“Mea Peels the Canvas”

“You’re Heidi”

“Is Cal Here”

“Mea Escapes”

You can now stream the playlist on Apple Music or Spotify.